New York Man Sets Fire To Car on Taconic in Hudson Valley, Police

A Hudson Valley man is accused of setting a car on fire on the Taconic State Parkway.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 27-year-old Luis G. Ramos of Yonkers for arson in the 3rd degree, a class C felony.

Last Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., Troopers responded to the Taconic State Parkway northbound at mile marker 48 in the town of Lagrange for a report of a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Troopers located the 1999 Toyota Camry without any occupants off the roadway approximately 80 feet from the eastern shoulder in a wooded area. Lagrange fire responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division also responded to the scene.

Ramos was located a short time later on McDonnell Road approximately 2.5 miles away from the fire scene. The investigation determined he intentionally set fire to the vehicle, and he was subsequently arrested, police say.

Authorities did not reveal how their investigation led to charges or release a possible motive.

Ramos was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Bisceglia of the town of Lagrange Court and was released on his own recognizance scheduled to reappear on December 21.

