New York Man Accused of Killing Hudson Valley Mother, Daughter
A Hudson Valley man was arrested in Arizona after allegedly killing a mother and daughter in their Hudson Valley home.
On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Yonkers resident Luis Ramos has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing a mother and daughter in or around their Shipman Avenue home in Yonkers.
Ramos, 27, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of murder in the second degree, a felony.
Between October 29, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m. and November 1, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Ramos, who was known to the victims, fatally stabbed 38-year-old Trisha Miller and 70-year-old Isabella Triano, according to the felony complaint.
On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Yonkers Police discovered the victims in their home after responding to the residence for a welfare check.
Police allege Ramos fatally stabbed 38-year-old Trisha Miller and 70-year-old Isabella Triano
Police did not detail how Ramos knows the victims.
The FBI Phoenix Desert Hawk Fugitive Task Force arrested Ramos on November 2, 2021, in Salome, Arizona, after a remarkable collaboration between the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, officials say.
Rocah stated:
This is an example of law enforcement at its absolute best. Working with urgency, our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level, and in other states, worked together to make sure that the suspect in a brutal stabbing of a mother and daughter was apprehended and charged. We are so grateful to our partners and their dedication to pursuing justice.
