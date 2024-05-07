If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away
Run as fast as you can if you ever hear these secret codes at Walmart's across New York State.
You should always pay attention when shopping inside a store.
Have you ever been inside store and ignored an employee speak in the loud speaker. It's probably common to get invested in your day and try to ignore what's going on.
Mostly, the announcements are unimportant. Like, for instance, "clean-up on aisle 5."
Run As Fast As You Can If You Hear This Code At Walmart
Here's why it's important to listen to those announcements. It could save your life.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Of course, let's hope you never hear this when your shopping at Walmart. But, if you're shopping at one of the nearly 100 Walmart locations across New York State and hear "Code Brown" you should run away.
What Does Code Brown Mean At Walmart
"Code Brown" is one of the most important, if not most important, code you can hear.
Code Brown means there's an act of violence inside store. Employees revealed code brown indicates there's an active shooter on the premises and you should flee the store right away.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Code Means
Code Brown isn't the only secret code you should listen out for. Below are what all the secret codes mean at Walmart.
Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York
Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes
Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State
Ever wonder what items get stolen from Walmart the most? Find out below: