25% Of New Yorkers Scared Of Losing Jobs By the End Of 2024
A new study determined that a quarter of workers in New York State think they will be out of a job in the very near future.
OnePoll conducted a study for CSU Global about jobs.
Study: 25% Worried About Losing Job in Near Future
The many findings of the study determined that 25 percent of those polled said they are worried that they may lose their job in the coming year.
OnePoll questioned 2,000 employed adults how they see themselves in their current roles.
"Many believe they’ll receive a pink slip sooner rather than later," OnePoll states.
Reasons Why Many Think They Will Be Searching For A New Job
Many are worried about the job market and the stability of their industry.
One in four think they will be out of a job because of "distress" about the job market.
Around 22 percent say they work in an "unstable" business or industry.
Others are concerned about falling behind or lacking the skills needed to be successful at a job that's changing.
Other Key Findings
- 54% say their skill set is outdated
- 55% say they are bored of doing the same job for years
- 32% Say they lack the skills to be successful
Looking For A Job In New York State?
Looking for a new job? Or do you think you will need one soon?
Take a look at the highest-paying jobs in New York and the highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree.
