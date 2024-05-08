25% Of New Yorkers Scared Of Losing Jobs By the End Of 2024

A new study determined that a quarter of workers in New York State think they will be out of a job in the very near future.

OnePoll conducted a study for CSU Global about jobs.

Study: 25% Worried About Losing Job in Near Future

Newspaper Job Search zimmytws loading...

The many findings of the study determined that 25 percent of those polled said they are worried that they may lose their job in the coming year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

OnePoll questioned 2,000 employed adults how they see themselves in their current roles.

"Many believe they’ll receive a pink slip sooner rather than later," OnePoll states.

Reasons Why Many Think They Will Be Searching For A New Job

Canva Canva loading...

Many are worried about the job market and the stability of their industry.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

One in four think they will be out of a job because of "distress" about the job market.

Around 22 percent say they work in an "unstable" business or industry.

Others are concerned about falling behind or lacking the skills needed to be successful at a job that's changing.

Other Key Findings

Canva Canva loading...

54% say their skill set is outdated

55% say they are bored of doing the same job for years

32% Say they lack the skills to be successful

Looking For A Job In New York State?

Looking for a new job? Or do you think you will need one soon?

Take a look at the highest-paying jobs in New York and the highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Keep Reading:

Items from Your Childhood Now Worth Lots of Money