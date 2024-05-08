Missing New York Army Sergeant Found Dead In Hudson Valley

A six-week search for a missing Hudson Valley man has a tragic ending.

Family members of Army Sergeant Nicolas Faust confirmed he was found dead. He was last seen in late March.

Body Pulled From Hudson River In Dutchess County

Over the weekend a body was pulled from the Hudson River. Reports online say the body was identified as Faust.

New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post on Monday the identification of the body wasn't confirmed.

"Not yet confirmed," a New York State Police spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Missing Army Sergeant Confirmed Dead In Hudson Valley

On Tuesday, Faust's older sister, Debbie, confirmed to Hope Alive 845 that Faust was found dead.

"Hope Alive 845 sends our Love and condolences to the family. We thank Nicolas for his service and we ask at this time you give the family privacy," Hope Alive 845 wrote on Facebook.

Last Seen In Poughkeepsie, New York

Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on March 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m., according to New York State Police.

Faust drove a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan's front bumper was cracked and had duct tape on it.

Car Found In Poughkeepsie, New York

Faust's sister told Hudson Valley Post his car was later found in Poughkeepsie.

Ties To Ulster County, Westchester County, New York

Faust works as a CNA in Peekskill, Westchester County, New York, according to his sister. New York State Police reported Faust has lived in Marlborough and Peekskill.

In unfortunate related news, nearly 50 children have gone missing in New York State this year. Can you help reunite any of these children with their families?

