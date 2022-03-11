Following a nearly year-long investigation, a Hudson Valley woman is accused of having sex inside a local prison and trying to sell drugs in the prison. The woman worked as a nurse at the correctional facility.

New York State Police from Troop F recently arrested 51-year-old Kristie Miller of Fallsburg, New York on charges of third-degree rape 3rd degree, third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and first-degree prison Contraband. All of the charges are felonies.

Miller was arrested following a joint investigation by New York State Police and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

The 11-month investigation revealed that Miller, while employed as a nurse at the Sullivan Correctional Facility, provided Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Films to an inmate, police say.

"Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film is a combination drug that helps suppress the symptoms of opioid withdrawal. It’s frequently used in maintenance treatment for patients who are recovering from opioid misuse disorder," BAART Programs states.

Buprenorphine is a narcotic. It's an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain, and chronic pain. It comes with a high risk for addiction and dependence, officials say. It can lead to respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or when combined with other substances.

It was also learned the nurse was involved in a sexual relationship with that same inmate, according to New York State Police

She was terminated by New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision prior to her arrest.

Miller was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court in front of Town Judge Johnstone and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

