Closed Historic Hudson Valley Restaurant Shares Major Update

A beloved 101-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant just shared a major update after it's shocking closure.

But it's not the news most hoped to hear.

Ship Lantern Inn Closes

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Last week, with no warning, owners of the Ship Lantern Inn in Milton, New York announced it was closing for good after 101 years.

"Hello Friends & Patrons, After much thought and consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to close the Ship Lantern Inn after 101 years of service. The time has come to do so," the owners wrote on Facebook.

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The inn, which sits off of Route 9W in Ulster County, along the banks of the Hudson River, has been a destination restaurant for Hudson Valley residents since about 1925.

Some Hope For New Life

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Owners did keep some hope that the eatery could one day return with new people in charge.

"We are actively engaged in talking to new potential operators or owners. We hope that The Ship Lantern Inn will come back to life very soon," owners added.

It's unclear if talks are progressing, but on Monday the Ship Lantern Inn announced an update about unused gift cards.

Customers Can Redeem Gift Cards

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Starting on Wednesday (July 8), customers can start to redeem gift certificates dated after July 1, 2020.

To get reimbursed, you must bring your physical gift certificate to the restaurant during office hours Wednesday through Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Or you can mail the gift certificate with your name and mailing address to the following address:

Ship Lantern Inn

P.O. Box 806

Milton, New York 12547

"Once received, we will promptly mail your reimbursement check," the owners wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. We truly appreciate it."

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