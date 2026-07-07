Drunk Upstate New York Man Drives Wrong-Way On I-84 For Miles
An Upstate New York man allegedly drove the wrong way, drunk, on I-84 in the Hudson Valley for about 10 miles.
Dutchess County 911 notified State Police about a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway near East Fishkill on Sunday around 1:38 a.m.
Germantown Man Arrested Following Wrong-Way DWI on Interstate 84
The driver, identified as Edward Navedo, 41, of Germantown, New York, submitted signs of intoxication after he was stopped on I-84. Police say his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, at 0.19 BAC.
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He was charged with:
- Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class D felony
- Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Per Se), BAC of 0.18% or More, an unclassified misdemeanor
- Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor
Drove Wrong Way on I-84 From Dutchess To Putnam Counties
New York State Police was told that Navedo was driving his 2024 GMC the wrong way on Interstate 84 near mile marker 57.0 in the Town of East Fishkill.
State Police from Brewster, with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, soon found the GMC traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 66 in the Town of Southeast.
New York State Police had to use a tire-deflation device to stop the GMC.
Navedo was arraigned in the Town of Kent Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southeast Court on July 9.
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