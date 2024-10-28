Parts Of New York State Thruway Closed For At Least 6 Hours

Traffic nightmare: An accident that made many New Yorkers late to work Monday morning won't be cleared anytime soon.

Earlier this morning, a WPDH listener called to inform us that parts of the New York State Thruway were closed.

Thruway Closed Between Exits 21 and 20

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

The caller told us all lanes of the New York State Thruway were closed southbound between exits 21 (Catskill) and 20 (Saugerties).

That closure is ongoing and is expected to last for hours.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

"Crash, all lanes blocked on I-87 - NYS Thruway southbound," 511 New York states about the closure, as of 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Fuel Truck Roll Over To Blame. All Lanes Closed For 6 Hours

New York State Police confirmed around 9 a.m. the New York State Thruway (I-87) is closed at Exit 21 mile marker 105 in Catskill for a fuel truck rollover.

According to New York State Police, the closure is expected to last "6 hours."

"All lanes will remain closed for approximately 6 hours. Detour to NY Route 23 in place," New York State Police stated.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

If New York State officials get their wish, some drivers will soon be banned from the New York State Thruway. CLICK HERE for more details.

