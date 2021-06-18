‘Partially Decomposed Body’ Found in Hudson River in Poughkeepsie

A partially decomposed body was found at the shore of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie.

On Thursday around 11:24 a.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sunfish Cove for a report that a body had been located on the shore.

"Upon arrival, officers located a partially decomposed body and Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to investigate," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police have not IDed the body. The name, age, or gender of the body have not been released at this time. The remains were turned over to the Dutchess County Medical Examiners Office. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department investigation is ongoing.

Last week, 35-year-old City of Newburgh resident Maurice Pryce fell into the Hudson River near Blu Pointe in Newburgh. His body was recovered early Thursday morning.

Two days earlier, a young girl drowned in the Hudson River near Kingston while swimming with her family. Her body was recovered from the river the next day.

In happier related news, three young men are being called heroes after they jumped into the Hudson River last Thursday in Poughkeepsie to save a woman who did not know how to swim.

