Man Dies After Falling Into Hudson River Near Popular Restaurant

Police recovered the body of a man who fell into the Hudson River near a popular local restaurant. It's, unfortunately, the second drowning in the Hudson River this week.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department received a report of a drowning in the area of the Blu Pointe restaurant at 120 Front Street in the City of Newburgh. Upon officer arrival, several witnesses stated they saw a man fall off the dock into the water near Blu Pointe, police say.

City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to the scene and with police officers checked along the shore where the man was seen going into the water. Several other agencies responded to assist, including several marine units and dive teams. The Coast Guard was also on scene assisting with sonar sweeps of the area.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the dive teams were unable to continue due to safety concerns. The search resumed four hours later with New York State Police dive team and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helping with the search.

New York State Police divers located the body of the man near the docks where he fell in around 9:35 a.m. The man was identified as 35-year-old City of Newburgh resident Maurice Pryce.

The drowning is still being investigated and no further information will be provided at this time, police say. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh police department at (845)561-3131.

Earlier this week a young girl drowned in the Hudson River near Kingston while swimming with her family.

