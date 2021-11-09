Part of Rail Trail in Hudson Valley, New York Will Close
A portion of a popular trail in the Hudson Valley will be closed for at least four weeks. Residents are told to learn this detour to avoid getting lost.
Due to an improvement project on a 3.5-mile section of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail in New Paltz, there will be a temporary closure of the Rail Trail from November 15 to December 15.
A small bridge, which is located between Springtown Road and Huguenot Street, needs repair. Due to its location, and the equipment and materials needed, this section of the Rail Trail will be completely closed for the 4-week time period.
Users of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail are asked to plan their visits accordingly and detour around this section.
Detour Information:
Detour from the WVRT/EST in New Paltz, North to Rosendale. If your trip plan is to head to Rosendale, then you will need to detour starting in New Paltz from the intersection of the WVRT and Main Street (at Water Street Market). Head west on Main Street and cross the red bridge over the Wallkill River. Continue to the first intersection and make a right on Springtown Road. Stay on Springtown Road for 2.3 Miles until the intersection with the WVRT. If you see the Coppersea Distillery on your left you have gone too far. When you get to the WVRT, turn Left to continue north to Rosendale and Kingston.
The 3.5-mile section of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail is a key link in the Empire State Trail in Ulster County, officials say. The section undergoing rehabilitation runs from Cragswood Road in the Town of New Paltz, south through the Village to the Empire State Trail trailhead at Sojourner Truth Park.
Throughout this improvement project, steps have been taken to reduce trail closures as much as possible, but the November 15 to December 15 closure is unavoidable for the safety of Wallkill Valley Rail Trail users, officials say.
"This new project is expected to improve overall public access to the Rail Trail; establishing additional safety and experience advancements for residents and visitors; and reinforce the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail’s inclusion as part of the Empire State Trail," the Wallkill Valley Land Trust states.
In July, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the constriction to improve the trail, stating:
The Walkill Valley Rail Trail is a favored recreational destination for thousands of Hudson Valley residents and visitors every year. The trail is well-used by cyclists, walkers and runners for local trips and is a critical link in the 750-mile Empire State Trail connecting Albany and New York City, Canada and Buffalo. Refurbishing this vital connection will help trail users of all abilities to have a better experience for years to come.
