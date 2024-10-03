The dock workers strike is starting to lead to panic buying. But people are rushing to buy the wrong items.

Thursday marks the third day of the dock workers strike.

The first dockworker strike in 47 years could the cost to the country could be about $5 billion a day, according to JPMorgan

Officials believe this could be the most disruptive strike to the U.S. economy in decades.

Panic Buying: Should You Stock Up On Toilet Paper?

The strike appears to be prompting some panic buying. Vidoes are going viral or people panic buying things like toilet paper, other paper products, and disinfectant sprays.

I guess it's COVID pandemic PSTD, when those items were at times hard to find.

The good news, the dockworkers strike has no impact on those items, CNN reports. That's because most are produced in the United States.

What Items Might Soon Be In Short Supply?

Officials do say to expect shortages and higher prices on many items. Just not toilet paper, other paper products, and disinfectant sprays.

According to USA Today and CBS these items might soon be hard to find.

Below is a list of what might soon be in short supply.

Dock Strike Panic Buying Starts In New York: What Items Might Be Hard To Find According to USA Today and CBS these items might soon be hard to find.

The strike has closed down ports along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico leaving thousands of shipping containers on the docks.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will work to minimize disruptions and ensure grocery stores and medical facilities have essential products.

Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

