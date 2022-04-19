Son of New York Cop Killed In Crash With Truck in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley resident, the son of a police officer, was killed in a head-on crash with a fully-loaded tree truck.

On Monday, April 18, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m. on Old Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo near the Sloatsburg border.

One Dead After Head-On Collision at Border of Orange, Rockland Counties

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Old Route 17 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a tree truck that was fully loaded.

The crash caused the Honda Accord to burst into flames. The driver of the Honda was later identified as 23-year-old Ahkem Chu III from Chester, New York.

Chu was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Chester Native, Son Of NYPD Police Officer Killed in Crash

Chu is the son of a retired NYPD Police Officer Maggie LaBoy, according to a Fund The First fundraiser.

"On April 18th, 2022, Ahkem Chu III, son of retired NYPD Police Officer Maggie LaBoy, was tragically killed in a car accident. We are asking for donations to help Maggie and her family during the most difficult time of their lives," the fundraiser states.

As of this writing, over $13,200 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Old Route 17 Closed For Hours

Old Route 17 remained closed for nearly eight hours as police investigated.

There were two occupants in the tree truck, both were not seriously injured, according to New York State Police.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues," New York State Police stated in a press release. "State Police are being assisted at the scene by the Town of Tuxedo Police Department and the Town of Ramapo Police Department."

