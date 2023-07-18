Orange County, NY Postpones Fireworks Display

Orange County Government has put out a statement saying how fireworks that were supposed to happen this week will be rescheduled.

In a statement released today, Orange County Government has issued that Orange County’s 2023 Freedom Fest fireworks show, scheduled for Friday, July 21st, has been postponed due to excessively wet conditions at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. The event has been rescheduled for Friday, August 25th.

Orange County's Freedom Fest is held at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, located at 211 Rt. 416, Montgomery, New York. The event will culminate in a fireworks display that is synchronized with patriotic music that ongoers can tune in to.

County Executive Steven Neuhaus said,

“We are looking forward to another great fireworks show at beautiful Thomas Bull Memorial Park... It’s always a fun, family-oriented event and the County anticipates another great turnout this year.”

Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk. Residents can purchase food and drinks from vendors throughout the evening.

Attendees are free to bring their own food and beverage. No glass containers are permitted. No pets, no pop-up tents, and no sparklers are permitted, either. Bags will be subjected to being checked upon entry.

