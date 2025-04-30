One Of New York’s Wildest Traditions Starts This Week

New York officials want you to get offline and get outside.

The New York State DEC announced the fishing season for Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel, and Tiger Muskellung is set to begin

Fishing Season for Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel, and Tiger Muskellung Begins

New York's coolwater fishing season begins on May 1. Officials say the fishing season is an excellent fishing opportunities for anglers of all ability levels.

“Fishing is a great way to get outside and enjoy nature, and New Yorkers are fortunate to have such a large variety of popular sportfish to choose from in the state’s abundant waterways,” DEC Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “I encourage all anglers to enjoy the great fishing that can be found here in New York and share the fun with others, especially those new to the sport.”

New York officials say fishing is a great way to "get offline" and "get outside."

Easy To Find Walleye

Officials say fishing opportunities for Walleye can be found in over 140 waters across New York and in every major watershed across the state.

"Walleye are aggressive post-spawn feeders and can often be found in relatively shallow water near spawning locations this time of year," the DEC states.

Early to mid-spring is the best time of the season for walleye fishing, officials say.

Get Time For Northern Pike

According to the DEC, spring is also one of the best times to fish for northern pike.

"Northerns move into shallow tributaries, bays, and wetlands in early spring to spawn, typically just after ice-out. After spawning, these fish tend to stay near these shallow water areas and feed aggressively before returning to deeper water areas for the summer," the DEC adds.

CLICK HERE for the latest DEC fishing guidelines.

