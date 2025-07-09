One Of New York’s Oldest Diners Forced To Close
A New York diner that’s been serving for nearly 100 years is about to disappear forever. Sadly, it’s not the only thing being forced out.
A nearly 100-year-old beloved New York diner is set to serve its last customer.
Legendary New York City Diner Is Closing
After 76 years in business, Hector's Cafe & Diner, a mainstay of Manhattan's Meatpacking District, is closing its doors.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
"Dear customers, we're sad to announce that Hector's Cafe & Diner will be closing permanently after 76 years," a sign outside the diner reads. "Thank you for your support over the years."
Hector's Cafe & Diner will serve its last meal on July 18th.
"It's been a joy to serve you and we're proud of the memories we've created together," the owners add. "We'll miss you and are truly grateful for each and every one of you."
Meatpacking District Mainstay Is Closing
Hector's Cafe & Diner opened on West 12th Street in 1949. ABC reports the diner is closing because a new rental complex is being built in the area.
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
The rental complex will also displace the Meatpacking District's last meatpacking business.
Rolando Pujol of ABC 7 added more about the closure on his Facebook.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State
"The closure is related to a deal the meatpackers' co-op struck with the city," he wrote. "The remaining butchers would retire or move."
5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions
5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook
17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries
14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker