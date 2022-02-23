Odds of Being a Victim of a Violent Crime in Beacon, New York

Just how safe is it in Beacon, New York? Find out the odds of being a victim here.

Beacon, New York has a rising population. In 2019, Beacon had a population of around 13,000. According to World Population Review, it is at about 14,500 now. How are the crime rates in this area? If you flip on local or even national news channels, you'll often hear the anchors talk about the surge of violence in New York City. How are things above the 5 boroughs?

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than the average across America. They ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton.

Newburgh Crime Data

They found that Newburgh has one of the most violent cities for its size. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson, or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault, or rape committed against you.

According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a combined 1 in 28 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York.

What about Newburgh's neighbor across the bridge?

Neighborhood Scout shows that Beacon has a crime index of 47. In the City of Beacon, you have a 1 in 96 chance of experiencing property crime like burglary or theft and you have a 1 in 626 chance of being a victim of violent crime.

