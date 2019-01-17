NYSP: 2 From Dutchess Endangered the Welfare of Disabled Person

A pair of Dutchess County women are accused of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

On Tuesday, New York State Police at Kingston arrested LaCher S. Rhodes, 41, and a 31-year-old, both from Poughkeepsie, for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class E felony. This post has been updated to reflect the 31-year-old's charges were dismissed.

The arrests were made after an investigation by the New York State Police and the Justice Center For the Protection of People with Special Needs into an incident that occurred in the City of Kingston in November 2018. Police didn't go into more details about their investigation.

Both were issued appearance tickets to appear in the City of Kingston Court on January 24, 2019.

