The Ultimate Guide To Every Upstate New York Summer Concert

Two of the most historic outdoor concert spots in the state have just finalized their schedules. We've got the list of who's coming to SPAC and Bethel Woods.

The 2026 Summer Concert Season is underway at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

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From legendary classic rock acts, 90s stars, to modern superstars, this year's combined schedule is absolutely packed.

Up-to-Date 2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

If you want to feel a direct connection to music history, you have got to make the trip to Bethel Woods.

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Bethel Woods sits on the exact, sacred ground where the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival changed the world forever. Today, it’s a stunning, modern pavilion that pairs a top-tier summer concert lineup with a museum that brings the entire 1960s counter-culture movement right back to life.

Complete Saratoga Performing Arts Center 2026 Summer Concert List

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Nestled right inside the gorgeous Saratoga Spa State Park, SPAC is an absolute staple for live music lovers across Upstate New York.

Whether you're there for the world-class classical residencies or a packed rock show, the energy under that iconic amphitheater roof is unmatched.

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany

Upcoming Concerts At MVP Arena In Albany

Sphere Vs Red Rocks?

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If you're looking to travel for a concert this summer, or in the near future, this year I got to enjoy concerts at two bucket list venues. The Sphere in Las Vegas and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Which one is better?