Army Veteran From Hudson Valley Killed In Upstate New York Crash

A young Dutchess County man who served in the Army and was pursuing a doctorate lost his life in a tragic Upstate New York crash.

The victim of a fatal crash in Upstate New York has been identified. He's from Dutchess County.

It happened over the weekend in Columbia County.

Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Columbia County, New York

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New York State Police responded to a serious two-vehicle collision in the area of Jackson Corners Road and Hoefer Road in the Town of Gallatin on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m.

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According to police, 30-year-old Nicholas H. Hedges from Red Hook, New York, lost control of his 2014 Ducati motorcycle while traveling east and hit a 2025 Kia head-on that was driving in the opposite direction.

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The driver of the car, a 45-year-old from Elizaville, New York, and a front seat passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

Red Hook, New York, Man Pronounced Dead On the Scene

Hedges was pronounced deceased at the scene. He graduated from Pine Plains High School in 2014, earned an Associate of Science from the University of Purdue, and a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran College.

He was pursuing a doctorate in Physical Therapy at Tufts University in Boston at the time of his passing.

"Nicholas also served his country honorably in the United States Army as a medic. His time in service exemplified his selflessness and unwavering commitment to the well-being of others," his obituary states.

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Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to come forward. New York State Police thanked the Greenport Rescue Squad and the Livingston Fire Department for their assistance.

Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate

Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate Throughout the country, motorcycle helmet laws vary depending on which of the 50 states you're riding through. The legal team at Anidjar & Levine recently compiled data from the National Highway Safety Transportation Association ( NHSTA ) comparing the number of fatal crashes in each state that involved the rider wearing a helmet and those without. Here's an alphabetical look at Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow