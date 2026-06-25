“End Is Near” For Beloved Italian Restaurant In Hudson Valley

"The end is near" for a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant.

The owner of an Italian restaurant, that's been open for over 24-years, took to social media to discuss closing rumors

Is A Longtime Italian Restaurant In Putnam County, New York, Closing?

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La Famiglia Bar & Grill is a highly-rated, casual Italian and American restaurant located at 110 NY-311 in Carmel.

Owners took to Facebook this week to address rumors of a closing.

"We appreciate all your concerns. We’ve received numerous phone calls asking if we’re closing the end of this month," the owner, Margherita Morocho, wrote. "We are not closing (at) the end of this month."

The venue is known for its welcoming family atmosphere, an outdoor dining deck with a scenic garden and waterfall, and a diverse mix of classic Italian dishes and popular pub items.

It's been open for 24 years.

The End Is Near

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While the owners dispelled rumors of closing at the end of June, they did confirm there are plans to close at an unknown date.

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"Unfortunately, the end is near," Morocho added. "It’s so hard to say goodbye. We’ve￼ not yet chosen a close date. Trust me, we’ll have a farewell party. We hope you can join us.

Reason For Upcoming Closure

The owner says that after 24 years, her health has slowly declined, and it's getting harder for her to run a large restaurant.

She plans to downsize the business to a deli/catered, which will be located in Brewster. She also says she hopes to return "to Carmel one day."

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