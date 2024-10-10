Northern Lights Returning To New York, Best Way To Take A Picture

Remember how amazing the Northern Lights looked in the Hudson Valley a few months ago? Well, experts say the best chance for a showing like is about to happen.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for New York, meaning Hudson Valley residents have a good chance of catching the Northern Lights over the next few days.

G4 Geomagnetic Severe Storm Watch Issued For New York State

Aurora Borealis Visible From North Coast Of Scotland Getty Images loading...

The NOAA issued a G4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Oct 10. and Oct. 11.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields. When they arrive at Earth a geomagnetic storm can results," the NOAA states in its Severe Storm Watch. "A CME is anticipated to arrive and impact Earth with the potential for elevated geomagnetic response and dependent upon the orientation of the embedded magnetic field. (The) potential exists for Strong Storm levels."

First Geomagnetic Severe Storm Watch In New York Since May

Credit - Kurt Gardner Credit - Kurt Gardner loading...

According to Hudson Valley Weather, this is the first G4 Geomagnetic Severe Storm Watch for the region since the May 10 and May 11 Geomagnetic Storm.

"If these come to fruition more widespread auroras will be likely. While this most recent flare is not the highest X class flare of this cycle, it has released a large Coronal Mass Ejection. Stay tuned," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Phone Settings To Capture The Northern Lights

Canva Canva loading...

I remember seeing my social media flooded with amazing pictures of the Northern Lights on Friday, May 10.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

I drove around trying to see it myself, but I didn't know you needed to try these settings to best capture the Northern Lights.

Night mode

Manual mode

ISO : Set your ISO to 800–6400, depending on the brightness of the lights and scenery

: Set your ISO to 800–6400, depending on the brightness of the lights and scenery Shutter speed : Set your shutter speed to 1–5 seconds if the lights are bright, or 20–30 seconds if they are dimmer

: Set your shutter speed to 1–5 seconds if the lights are bright, or 20–30 seconds if they are dimmer Aperture : Use the smallest aperture setting possible for your lens, such as f/1.4–f/4

: Use the smallest aperture setting possible for your lens, such as f/1.4–f/4 White balance : Set your white balance to around 3200K

: Set your white balance to around 3200K Focus: Use manual focus

Night Sky Stars Clouds Northern Lights mirrored Pi-Lens loading...

It's also best to rotate your phone horizontally to capture a wider image

Below are recent photos of the Northern Lights in the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Stunning Northern Lights Dazzle Skies Across New York The strongest Northern Lights display in 20 years didn't disappoint. At least not in the spots where skies were cloud-free. Check out some of the best shot from across the state and beyond. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Northern Lights Surprise Hudson Valley Residents, Light Up The Skies Those star gazing in hopes of catching the Perseid meteor shower got even more of a show and saw the Northern Lights.

Keep Reading: