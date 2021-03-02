Newburgh Residents Told to Not Drink Water

Newburgh residents were told to follow these instructions before drinking water.

On Tuesday, Town of Newburgh officials released a boil water notice to customers of the Newburgh Consolidated Water District.

Due to an equipment failure at Chadwick Lake Filtration Plant, chlorine levels dropped below the required limit for a period of time, officials say.

"Town personnel are testing chlorine levels to determine the areas affected and flushing water mains to bring chlorine levels back to normal," Town of Newburgh officials stated in a press release.

The Orange County Department of Health recommends that all water be rapidly boiled for at least two minutes prior to use for either drinking or food preparation purposes.

"Another alternative is to use bottled water, certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. You should continue this practice until such time that it is demonstrated to the satisfaction of the Health Department that analysis has been performed to verify that the water is safe to drink," Town of Newburgh officials added.

It's unclear how long Newburgh residents should boil water. We will update this story if more information is known.

If you have any questions relative to the utilization of water from this supply officials say please do not hesitate to contact the supplier or the Orange County Health Department at (845) 291-2331 or the Town of Newburgh Water Supply Department at (845) 564-2180

