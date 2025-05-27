New York’s Wildest Party School Ranks Top 5 In America
One New York school is being called one of America’s best places to party. Here’s where students are really letting loose in 2025.
New Yorkers love to party.
Top 10 Party Schools in New York
Hudson Valley Post recently highlighted the Top Party Schools in New York. At least on college is among the top party schools in all of the United States.
Top 10 Party Schools in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Syracuse Remains New York's Top Party College
In 2024, Syracuse University was named the best party school in all of the Empire State. It's now 2025, and Syracuse has held onto the title.
According to Niche, not only is Syracuse the best party school in New York, it's in to top 5 in the nation.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
"The campus is always so lively no matter if there's snow on the ground," a Syracuse Freshman wrote. "I really enjoy the strong school spirit that this school has."
Niche ranked Syracuse University fifth in its 2025 Top Party Schools in America list, out of 1,500 schools.
Syracuse University has an "A+ Party Scene," according to Niche.
Below are the top 4 party schools, according to the new report.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
- #1 University of California - Santa Barbara
- #2 Florida State University
- #3 Tulane University
- #4 The University of Alabama
The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid
The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid
These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State
These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State
The Best Beers in Every State
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood