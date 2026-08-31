New York’s Most Expensive Grocery Store Is 1 Of The Most Popular

A new study just named New York State's cheapest and most expensive supermarkets.

Freedom Debt Relief tells the Hudson Valley Post that New Yorkers could pay double for the same basket of groceries by choosing the wrong supermarket.

Lidl Is New York's Cheapest Grocery Store

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The study named Lidl New York's cheapest grocery store. There are about 40 locations across New York. Including two in the Lower Hudson Valley.

This month, the company confirmed plans to expand north in the Hudson Valley.

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Whole Foods Is The Most Expensive

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That same study also confirmed what most New Yorkers already suspected. Whole Foods is the most expensive.

That's mostly based on the company's focus on premium, organic, and specialty products.

Where To Find Whole Foods In New York State

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images

New York currently has 31 Whole Foods Market locations:

Hudson Valley (4 locations)

Chappaqua (20 The Crossing)

Port Chester (575 Boston Post Rd)

White Plains (110 Bloomingdale Rd)

Yonkers (1 Ridge Hill Blvd)

Upstate New York (3 locations)

Albany (1425 Central Ave)

Amherst / Buffalo area (3139 Sheridan Dr)

Rochester (2740 Monroe Ave)

Manhattan (13 locations)

10 Columbus Circle

95 East Houston St

250 7th Ave (Chelsea)

226 E 57th St

808 Columbus Ave (Upper West Side)

100 W 125th St (Harlem)

450 W 33rd St (Hudson Yards area)

1551 3rd Ave (Upper East Side)

66 Broadway (Financial District / One Wall Street)

1095 6th Ave (Midtown / Bryant Park)

270 Greenwich St (Tribeca)

63 Madison Ave (NoMad / Kips Bay area)

4 Union Square South

Brooklyn (4 locations)

238 Bedford Ave (Williamsburg)

167 41st St (Sunset Park)

292 Ashland Place (Fort Greene)

214 3rd St (Gowanus / Park Slope)

Long Island (7 locations)

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Commack (120 Veterans Memorial Hwy)

Garden City (867 East Gate Blvd)

Huntington Station (350 Walt Whitman Rd)

Jericho (429 North Broadway)

Lake Grove (120 New Moriches Rd)

Manhasset (2101 Northern Blvd)

Massapequa Park (5214 Sunrise Hwy)

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva