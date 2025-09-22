New Yorkers Who Own These Animals Face Serious Trouble

People who own these forbidden animals in New York State could face some very big trouble.

Last year, Peanut the Squirrel, an animal with over a half-million followers on Instagram, was confiscated from a home in New York. That's because it's illegal to keep young wildlife as pets in the Empire State.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

New York State actually has some of the strictest rules in the country when it comes to keeping wild and dangerous animals in your home. See the full list below

Can't Own Exotic Pets In New York State

If you're thinking of owning tigers, venomous snakes, raccoons, lions, cheetahs, jaguars, monkeys, chimpanzees, bears, wolves, alligators, crocodiles and skunks, think again.

Fines, Criminal Charges

Besides the obvious dangers of owning any of these animals, New Yorkers who get caught face serious legal trouble.

Violators can face hefty fines, criminal charges, and the animals are typically confiscated.

Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York"

In unfortunate related news, some foods are illegal to cook or eat in New York State. From deadly fish, beloved pets, to forbidden birds, if you're caught cooking, eating or serving these exotic eats, you could end up in jail or fined.

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York

In more related news, here are illegally imported meat products that were found in New York.

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat meat and poultry products across New York.

These meats were illegally imported from the Philippines. The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.



The following products are subject to the public health alert: 150-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 175-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 260-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 150-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF." 210-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF." 150-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF." 190-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF." 7.43-oz. jar of "Lady's Choice Chicken Spread."

