New Yorkers Warned: Popular AC May Cause Massive Health Issues

A major recall is affecting nearly two million air conditioners sold in New York, including models at Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.

Over one million air conditioners are being recalled due to the possibility of mold exposure.

Air Conditioner Recall In New York State

CPSC CPSC loading...

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, water can pool in 1.7 million air conditioners made by Midea and fail to drain quickly enough.

This can lead to mold growth.

"Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers," the Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

What ACs Are Recalled

CPSC CPSC loading...

The recall involves U and U+ Window air conditioners made by Midea and sold in brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze.

"Consumers with the recalled air conditioners should immediately contact Midea for a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which will be based on the purchase date or date of manufacture," the CPSC states.

The following brands and model numbers are included in this recall:

CPSC CPSC loading...

All are designed to fit in windows are sold with remote controls. They can also be controlled by a mobile app.

Sold At Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, BJ's Amazon, More

These recalled products were sold from March 2020 through May 2025 for between $280 and $500.

They were sold at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online at Midea.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, Menards.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, BJs.com, BestBuy.com and other websites.

Over 150 Reports of Mold

Canva Canva loading...

The CPSC is aware of at least 152 reports of mold and at least 17 reports of people dealing with respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and/or sore throats from mold exposure.

According to the CDC, mold exposure can result in health problems including respiratory issues like cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing or itchy eyes, and skin issues like rash.

People with asthma or a mold allergy may have a more severe reaction, including fever or shortness of breath.

