New Yorkers Warned: Half-Million Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled

Nearly half a million pounds of breakfast sandwiches are now under serious recall.

The USDA issued a "High-Class 1" alert for this recall.

Breakfast Sandwich Recall Really Impacts New Yorkers

Canva Canva loading...

There are many things New York does better than every other state. New Yorkers proudly claim we have the best pizza, bagels, delis and more.

Also, most New Yorkers will say you can find the best breakfast sandwiches in the Empire State.

New York is one of the few places you can order by saying something like "BECSPK" and the worker will know what you want.

(If you don't know that's a breakfast sandwich with Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Salt, Pepper, and Ketchup)

Nearly 500,000 Pounds Of Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, a Salt Lake City, Utah establishment, is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products.

Below are photos subject to the recall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reason For Recall

These ready-to-eat (RTE) sandwiches are recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products contain sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

USDA USDA loading...

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA states.

These items were shipped nationwide.

Top 10 School Lunches We Ate As Kids Ranked Best to Worst

Top 10 School Lunches We Ate As Kids Ranked Best to Worst Here's a list of 10 of the best and worst school lunches from elementary to high school. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025 Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snacks in America, and it seems that every year, they introduce new twists on their top brands that feature unique flavors.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

Perhaps if fans of snacks being discontinued protest, Frito-Lay will change its mind. Gallery Credit: David Drew