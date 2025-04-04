New Yorkers Warned: Half-Million Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled
Nearly half a million pounds of breakfast sandwiches are now under serious recall.
The USDA issued a "High-Class 1" alert for this recall.
Breakfast Sandwich Recall Really Impacts New Yorkers
There are many things New York does better than every other state. New Yorkers proudly claim we have the best pizza, bagels, delis and more.
Also, most New Yorkers will say you can find the best breakfast sandwiches in the Empire State.
New York is one of the few places you can order by saying something like "BECSPK" and the worker will know what you want.
(If you don't know that's a breakfast sandwich with Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Salt, Pepper, and Ketchup)
Nearly 500,000 Pounds Of Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, a Salt Lake City, Utah establishment, is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products.
Below are photos subject to the recall.
Reason For Recall
These ready-to-eat (RTE) sandwiches are recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
The products contain sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA states.
These items were shipped nationwide.
