New Yorkers Urged To Leave This Area As Conflict Grows
New Yorkers may need help getting out, fast. Here’s where the U.S. says you shouldn’t travel “under any circumstances,” and what lawmakers want done about it.
On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported New Yorkers were told to avoid traveling to several countries.
Avoid Travel to Iran & Israel "Under Any Circumstances"
The U.S. Department of State says not to travel to Israel or Iraq "under any circumstances."
Of course, the reason is the "rapidly evolving" Israel-Iran conflict.
Both Israel and Iraq come with a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning, the highest warning possible.
Congress Wants Efforts To Help Get New Yorkers Out Of Israel.
The conflict in Israel and Iran has been ongoing for nearly a week, with no sign of slowing down.
“Many New Yorkers have close family and community ties to this region, and I recognize this is a time of fear and uncertainty," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.
With both countries trading missiles, members of Congress are now calling for a coordinated evacuation plan for New Yorkers and other Americans in Israel.
“Americans in Israel are depending on our government for guidance and a pathway to safety," members wrote in a joint letter to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Members of Congress are urging Trump and Rubio to share what concrete steps they are taking to get Americans out of Israel.
Members of Congress say they understand the security situation in Israel has created many obstacles, but they're urging the administration to explore all evacuation routes by land and sea.
"At a minimum, American citizens in Israel deserve updates on the efforts underway to ensure their safe departure," the letter adds. "We trust that you will honor your responsibility to protect the American people, no matter where they are in the world."
