New Yorkers Told To ‘Destroy & Discard’ Food Sold In New York
Nearly 450 people nationwide, including many New Yorkers, got very sick from vegetables.
The CDC is warning of a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers.
Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers
Illnesses dates range from March 11, 2024, to June 4, 2024.
Recalled cucumbers are being linked to at least 449 people getting sick, across 31 states, including New York.
The outbreak has led to at least to 125 hospitalizations but no reported deaths. The CDC believes the actual number of people sick is likely higher, because many recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism "that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
New York Leads Nation In People Affected
More New Yorkers have gotten sick than any other state.
At least, 57 New York residents were affected by the recalled cucumbers, according to the CDC.
Cucumbers Sold In New York State Recalled
Below are photos of the recalled products and much more information.
Anyone who still has these recalled cucumbers is told to "not consume" the products and should "destroy and discard."
Florida Growers Likely Source
Two Florida growers have been identified as two of the likely sources.
"FDA’s laboratory and traceback data, along with epidemiologic information, have determined that cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Thomas Produce Company, of Boca Raton, Florida, are likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak; however, these growers do not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak," the CDC states.
Likely No Ongoing Risk In New York
The CDC says there's "likely no going risk to the public."
That's because the cucumber growing and harvesting season in Florida is over and the there products shouldn't be on the market.
