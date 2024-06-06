Do Not Eat: New Yorkers Told To ‘Destroy & Discard’ Certain Food

Officials warn these healthy food items sold in New York State supermarkets can lead to a number of health issues.

Fresh Start Produce Sales out of Delray, Florida, is recalling whole cucumbers that were shipped and sold in New York.

Cucumbers Sold In New York State Recalled

Below are photos of the recalled products and much more information.

Recall Issued For Whole Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risks

FDA

The whole cucumbers were recalled "due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," according to the FDA.

Salmonella is an organism "that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people typically experience fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The diarrhea can potentially be bloody, officials say.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis," the FDA states.

What To Do If You Purchased These Recalled Products In New York

abstract blur organic fresh fruits and vegetable on grocery shelves in supermarket store defocused bokeh light background

Anyone with these recalled cucumbers is told to "not consume" the products and should "destroy and discard."

Or you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

"Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop," the FDA adds.

