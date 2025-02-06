New Yorkers May Have Massive Issues Getting Some Packages, Mail Delivered

New rules may lead to issues getting some packages or mail delivered to your home in New York.

Tuesday night the United States Postal Service announced they would no longer accept any packages coming from China or Hong Kong.

USPS Halts Packages From China, Hong Kong

The USPS said in a statement they were suspending international package acceptance from China and Hong Kong Posts "until further notice."

The pause comes after President Donald Trump announced sweeping 10 to 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods. The tariffs went into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, the tariffs closed a loophole that previously allowed packages under $800 to be shipped without a tax from China and Hong Kong.

New Yorkers who ordered from sites like Temu, Shein and Amazon Haul were worried their already-ordered packages would never get delivered. Or they would have to stop using these sites that offer low prices.

USPS Quickly Announces Reversal

After a brief pause, on Wednesday the USPS announced they will start accepting all inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong again.

"The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery," the USPS stated.

Despite the reversal, the Trump tariffs could still cause issues when New Yorkers order from sites like Temu and Shein.

Those companies rely on the tax loophole to ship cheap products to the United States.

