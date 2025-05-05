New Yorkers Getting Inflation Rebate Checks In The Mail

New York State is finally giving residents back some money! Here's how much you can expect.

New York State is about to send residents what leaders are calling an inflation rebate check.

How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000

Governor Hochul’s new budget includes New York’s first-ever Inflation Refund checks.

"While inflation has driven prices higher, sapping the income of New Yorkers, it has also driven sharp increases in the State’s collection of sales tax. Governor Hochul believes that money belongs to hardworking New York families and should be returned to their pockets as an Inflation Refund," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Over 8 Million New Yorkers Will Get Checks

Due to inflation, New York State earned extra sales tax. With the extra money, New York lawmakers believe its time to return some of that cash to the people who’ve been footing the bill.

Over 8 million New Yorkers will split $2 billion.

"Later this year, New York State will send direct payments to everyday New Yorkers," Hochul's office adds.

How Inflation Rebate Checks Work In New York State

Gov. Hochul provided Hudson Valley Post with a breakdown on how these inflation rebate checks will be handed out.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.

Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,

Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

State officials say the exact timing will be announced soon. So keep an eye on your mailbox—your refund is coming.

New York State Saving Families $5,000

The inflation rebate check is part of how New York State leaders believe they are saving many families up to $5,000.

New York Budget Finalized

All of these money-saving measures are part of the $254 billion. Below is how the new budget will impact your life in the Empire State.

Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget

