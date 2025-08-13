New Yorkers Face Growing Threat From Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria

A deadly flesh-eating bacteria that killed a New Yorker is continuing to spread rapidly. Find out how it’s spreading and what you can do to stay safe.

Cases of a deadly, flesh-eating bacteria are growing.

Cases of Deadly, Flesh-Eating Bacteria Continue To Rise

So far this summer, a flesh-eating bacteria has been linked to over 70 infections and at least nine deaths. All patients were hospitalized.

Cases are being reported in Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

Most cases are from warm seawater getting into an open wound. The flesh-eating bacteria can also spread from uncooked seafood, particularly oysters.

About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill, officials warn. Those who don't die become very sick, need intensive care, and sometimes a limb amputation.

"Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters," the Louisiana Department of Health says about the flesh-eating bacteria.

Anyone can get a Vibrio infection, the CDC reports.

This rare flesh-eating bacteria was recently confirmed in New York State and killed a New Yorker.

Officials say people with open wounds, piercings and fresh tattoos are at higher risk and should avoid warm beach water.

