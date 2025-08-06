Flesh-Eating Bacteria That Killed New Yorker Spreading Again

A deadly flesh-eating bacteria that killed a New Yorker is now rapidly spreading where many New Yorkers vacation, move, or retire.

Health experts are sounding the alarm after eight deaths and 32 cases of a flesh-eating bacteria reported in parts of the country, where New Yorkers love to travel to or move to.

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Leaves 8 Dead, 32 Sick

CDC CDC loading...

Health officials from Florida and Louisiana are warning about a rare type of flesh-eating bacteria that has killed at least eight people an left at least 32 others sick across the Gulf Coast states.

Florida health officials have confirmed four deaths and 13 cases while officials from Louisiana reported four deaths and 17 cases of Vibrio vulnificus. 75 percent of the cases in Louisiana were from wound and seawater exposure.

"Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill," the Louisiana Department of Health states. "Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters."

nejm nejm loading...

All patients were hospitalized.

Officials are concerned because they haven't seen this many cases in one season. Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in warm coastal waters.

Most cases are reported between May and October, when water temperatures are warmer.

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Confirmed In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Because many Hudson Valley residents have family or friends who moved to the area, or vacation in the area, it's important to know about the dangers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This rare flesh-eating bacteria was recently confirmed in New York State and sadly killed a New Yorker.

Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Confirmed In New York State

Anyone Can Get Infected

nejm nejm loading...

Anyone can get a Vibrio infection, according the CDC. Vibrio infection can result in gastrointestinal illness, wound infection, or blood poisoning.

The CDC warns that these medical conditions and treatments can increase your risk of infection and severe complications.

Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia

Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of disease

Taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels

Having had recent stomach surgery

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches