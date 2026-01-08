New York’s Nation Leading Gun Rules Getting Stricter

Governor Hochul just unveiled sweeping changes that could reshape gun laws statewide.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is laying out initiatives to crack down on ghost guns ahead of her State of the State address next Tuesday.

Hochul unveiled proposals on Wednesday to strengthen New York’s nation leading gun laws by cracking down on 3D-printed and illegal firearms.

“Public safety is my top priority. When I took office, I made a promise to New Yorkers to attack the gun violence epidemic head-on, and as gun technology continues to evolve, so do our strongest-in-the-nation gun laws,” Governor Hochul said.

New legislation would establish criminal penalties for the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms and order minimum safety standards to be established for 3D printer manufacturers to block the production of firearms and firearm components.

The measure would also require manufacturers to design guns so that they can't be easily modified into machine guns.

Police statewide will also need to report recoveries of all 3D printed guns to the state.

“From the iron pipeline to the plastic pipeline, these proposals will keep illegal ghost guns off of New York streets, and enhance measures to track and block the production of dangerous and illegal firearms in our state," Hochul added.

According to Hochul's office, these new rules builds upon Gov. Hochul’s historic efforts to get guns off the streets, reduce firearm deaths, and end gun violence in New York State.

Last year, shootings across the state fell to the lowest levels since officials started tracking down.

"I remain committed to continuing the progress we saw in 2025 to reduce gun violence in New York and ensuring our laws remain the strongest and safest in the nation," Hochul said.

Shootings also are down 60 percent from when Governor Hochul took office in 2021.

