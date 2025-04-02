One person was arrested in relation to an Upstate New York teen who vanished from her school.

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday

Police Search For Missing Child From Amsterdam, New York

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Emmalynne Lasher, 16, was last seen leaving Amsterdam High School around 10 a.m.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Police said she left school with Antonio Valls who was described as a "male companion."

Police Believed She Was Heading To New York City

The pair were seen driving a 2009 Gray Mazda M6.

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

"Information indicates that they may have traveled to Manhattan," the missing persons report states.

Police Searched Several States, Found In Pennsylvania

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tracked numerous leads including in New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Days after Emmalynne was reported missing, she and Antonio were found just outside the Hudson Valley in New Milford, Pennsylvania.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Emmalynne was brought to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks and reunited with legal guardians.

Upstate New York Teen Arrested

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. loading...

Valls, 19, of Amsterdam, New York was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York