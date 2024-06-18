New York Taking Drastic Action Over ‘Record-Setting’ Deadly Heat

Top New York State officials are trying to do their part to keep New Yorkers alive during this "record-setting" heat wave.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for the heat wave.

Ahead Of Record-Setting Extreme Heat, Governor Hochul Deploys Statewide Resources

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul is doing her part to ensure Empire State residents are prepared and safe during what is expected to be a "record-setting" heatwave.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"A prolonged period of heat and humidity is anticipated to affect the entire State Tuesday through Friday. A combination of high temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will lead to heat index values or “feel-like” temperatures in the upper 90’s to mid-100’s for consecutive days in the Capital Region, and Central, Western and Northern New York," Hochul's office states.

The heat wave "may bring historic successive days of extreme heat," according to Hochul's office.

Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Take Precautions To Protect Their Health

2023 Concordia Annual Summit - September 19 Getty Images for Concordia Summi loading...

The heat is expected to peak by Thursday. Temperatures maybe 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

“Heat waves can be dangerous – with one expected this week, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe and avoid exhaustion,” Hochul said.

The Governor believes all New Yorkers should stay up to date on their local forecast, stay hydrated and "postpone outdoor activity as much as possible."

Heat Kills More Than Any Other Weather Event

Canva Canva loading...

Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. Extreme heat actually kills more than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined, according to the NOAA.

Around 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, the CDC reports.

Officials say to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

National Guard Called In To Help

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul has activated 50 members of the New York National Guard to provide assistance as needed.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

New York State is also working to ensure cooling centers are available in every county of the state. Some beaches and pools may open ahead of schedule.

4 Cheap Ways In New York To Stay Cool In The Heat

4 Cheap Ways To Stay Cool In The Heat Need a couple of cheap ideas to stay cool this summer? Well, here you go. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days In New York

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days Every summer, it is bound to happen. A heat wave will show up and we will all feel like we are melting. Ice cream won't even stay solid long enough to eat it, it is THAT hot out! If you are looking for a few ways to stay cool, this list might help. But I'll warn you, a few of these ideas are a bit unusual.

If you'd like to dig more into a few of these tips, you can find more info at the CBC.ca website here. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Keep Reading:

10 Ways to Help Your AC Help You Stay Cool This Summer In New York