New York State Taking Action To Stop Highly Contagious Bird Flu

New York State officials announced proactive measures to try and stop the spread of bird flu.

The flu and bird flu are both spreading in New York

Flu In New York: Officials Worry About Supercharged Double Virus

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that flu cases are, once again, up nearly 20 percent across New York State over the past week.

With the bird flu also spreading, officials fear the flu virus and bird flu could combine.

A supercharged double virus is rare. But this super virus is possible because it has happened before.

Bird Flu Confirmed In Putnam County, New York

The Putnam County Health Department says the bird flu has been found in a dead goose.

The wild goose was discovered by the Farm and Wildlife Center in Brewster

"Humans who do not come into direct contact with sick animals are considered at low risk for exposure to avian influenza," the Putnam County Health Department states.

New York State Continues to Take Proactive Measures to Prevent Highly Contagious Bird Flu

On Thursday, the New York State DEC announced in a press release Empire State officials are taking "proactive" steps to stop the spread of "highly pathogenic avian influenza."

Steps include increased "monitoring" and more "testing" to prevent the spread.

The Department encourages those involved in poultry production to take extra steps to prevent their flocks from becoming infected.

"All poultry producers, from small backyard to large commercial operations, should review their biosecurity plans and take precautions to protect their birds," the DEC states. "In addition to practicing good biosecurity, poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings.

