How New Yorkers May Be Causing Massive Bed Bug Outbreak
They are "excellent hitchhikers." Find out how New Yorkers are unknowingly transporting infestations across state lines.
New York State is one of the worst states for bed bugs. But New Yorkers hitting the road have to watch out as well.
Bedbug Nightmare Spreading As Travel Ramps Up
If you're heading out of New York for spring break, you might want to check your hotel room a little more carefully this year.
According to pest control company Terminix, Georgia now ranks among the worst states in the country for bedbug-related service calls.
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Experts say a growing bedbug problem is spreading across several southern states, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia, all popular travel destinations.
New Yorkers Might Be To Blame
Experts say travel is one of the biggest reasons bedbugs spread so quickly. So, New Yorkers may be unknowingly causing bedbug outbreaks in other states.
Experts say these pests are "excellent hitchhikers." Bedbugs can easily latch onto luggage, clothing, and personal items.
That means you could unknowingly bring them home after a trip. Or bring them from your home to another location.
Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Bedbugs are small, flat insects that hide in places you might not think to check, including:
- Mattress seams
- Behind headboards
- Inside furniture joints
- Along baseboards
Where You’re Most At Risk
Bedbugs often are found in places frequented by younger, more budget-friendly tourists.
Hostels and busy hotels, especially during the spring break season, can make it harder to keep rooms fully clean.
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