New York State Recognizes New Holiday, Extra Day Off For Many

Many New Yorkers get an extra day off from work this week as New York State recognizes a new holiday.

The Chinese New Year begins on Wednesday.

New York Schools Closed For Chinese New Year

Canva Canva loading...

In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared the Lunar New Year a public school holiday across the Empire State.

The Lunar New Year happens on the second new moon after the December 21st winter solstice. It's typically observed in late January or early February.

The Lunar New Year is based on the Chinese lunisolar calendar, which uses both the moon and the sun to determine dates.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Last year marked the first year New York State recognized the Lunar New Year as a public school holiday.

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

However, the Year of the Dragon began on February 10, 2024, a Saturday, so students and educators didn't get an extra day off.

Year Of The Snake

The Year of the Snake officially begins on January 29, 2025.

Canva Canva loading...

This means, for the first time, public schools across New York State will be closed to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The Year of the Snake last occurred in 2013. Other years include 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929, 1917, and 1905.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The Year of the Snake is linked to positive traits like wisdom, charm, grace and intuition.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays Ready to spend even more money on items that are practically dinner table staples this time of year? Riviera Produce, which supplies food to New Jersey restaurants, is sounding the alarm to stock up on these 10 foods now before it's too late. Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce

Top 10 School Lunches We Ate As Kids Ranked Best to Worst

Top 10 School Lunches We Ate As Kids Ranked Best to Worst Here's a list of 10 of the best and worst school lunches from elementary to high school. Gallery Credit: Gazelle

Keep Reading: