New York State Recognizes New Holiday, Extra Day Off For Many
Many New Yorkers get an extra day off from work this week as New York State recognizes a new holiday.
The Chinese New Year begins on Wednesday.
New York Schools Closed For Chinese New Year
In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared the Lunar New Year a public school holiday across the Empire State.
The Lunar New Year happens on the second new moon after the December 21st winter solstice. It's typically observed in late January or early February.
The Lunar New Year is based on the Chinese lunisolar calendar, which uses both the moon and the sun to determine dates.
Last year marked the first year New York State recognized the Lunar New Year as a public school holiday.
However, the Year of the Dragon began on February 10, 2024, a Saturday, so students and educators didn't get an extra day off.
Year Of The Snake
The Year of the Snake officially begins on January 29, 2025.
This means, for the first time, public schools across New York State will be closed to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
The Year of the Snake last occurred in 2013. Other years include 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929, 1917, and 1905.
The Year of the Snake is linked to positive traits like wisdom, charm, grace and intuition.
