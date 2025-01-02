New York State On “High Alert” Over “Threat” Of Terrorism

Threats of terrorism that killed at least one New York are forcing New York State lawmakers to take action.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking action after 15 people were killed early on New Year's Day in New Orleans

New York State Takes Action After Attack In New Orleans

At Least 10 Killed In New Orleans After Truck Plows Into Crowd On Bourbon St Getty Images loading...

"The terrorist attack that occurred in New Orleans this morning is a horrible reminder of the threat terrorism of all stripes poses to our country, our freedom and our way of life. We fully condemn the cowardly act of evil against innocent New Year’s revelers," Hochul stated.

The FBI says a 42-year-old U.S.-born citizen from Texas drove a truck with an ISIS flag through a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year’s Day.

At least one of the 15 killed is from New York. Dozens of others were injured.

“New Yorkers have confronted the horror of terrorism and we have always come out stronger for it. We stand ready to help our countrymen in New Orleans in any way we can. But I want to stress that New Yorkers should rest assured their government, and I personally, take this threat deadly seriously. We will continue doing everything we can to keep New York safe.”

The FBI believes the suspect was not acting alone.

"Additional information is continuing to come to light, but public reporting suggests this attacker may not have acted alone," Hochul added.

New York State Police On "High Alert"

Gov. Hochul stressed that while there's "no known connection to New York State," she directed New York State Police " to be on high alert" as details about the New Orleans attack continue to unfold.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

"New York State Police and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services remain in constant contact with the FBI and other federal partners, as well as the New York Police Department and state fusion centers throughout the country to ensure we collect, share and analyze information about threats as quickly as possible," Hochul said.

