New York State Hopes To Ban Item Found In Items We Use Everyday

Batteries that power some cellphones, laptops and much more may soon by banned in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Buy Safe, Charge Safe Campaign Starts In New York State

This week, Hochul announced her "Buy Safe, Charge Safe" campaign. The statewide campaign aims to raise awareness about the safe use of consumer products that contain lithium-ion batteries, such as e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, smart phones, laptops, toys and power tools.

“As our technology develops, sometimes at a blistering pace, it can make our lives easier and more enjoyable. It can also bring risks we’re not accustomed to, and our first line of defense is awareness,” Hochul said. “This campaign effort launched by our best-equipped agencies will help New Yorkers to make educated, safe, smart choices with their purchases on how to best store and use them. I encourage everyone to take just a few minutes to heed these warnings to protect life and property—one life lost is one life too many.”

Hochul says the multi-agency effort educates consumers about how to properly purchase, use, charge and maintain devices that use batteries, including e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, smartphones, laptops, toys and power tools.

Batteries Kill 18, Injure 130 In New York City

These batteries "pose serious safety risks" if not used properly and with safety in mind, officials note.

Last year, in New York City alone, the batteries caused 250 fires, which resulted in at least 18 deaths and over 130 injuries, according to Hochul's Office.

Lithium-ion Batteries Cause Fires In Greene, Herkimer, Orange, Jefferson and Suffolk Counties

The lithium-ion batteries are also to blame for fires that occurred statewide, including in Greene, Herkimer, Orange, Jefferson and Suffolk counties, among others, officials say.

"Compared to traditional battery technology, they charge faster, last longer, and have higher power density," the New York State Department Of State Consumer Protection states. "However, if not treated properly, lithium-ion batteries can extremely overheat, creating thermal runaway, which causes large, violent fires. Damaged, defective, or uncertified batteries."

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

New York State officials also announced safety tips, including how to buy, use, charge and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.

Hochul Hopes To Ban Sale Of Some Batteries

This "Buy Safe, Charge Safe" campaign compliments Hochul's recent plan to ban the selling of uncertified lithium-ion batteries," Hochul's office notes.

Hochul recently proposed a ban on the sale of uncertified or improperly certified lithium-ion batteries used in micro-mobility devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters, Hochul's office confirmed in a press release.

New York City banned the sale of uncertified lithium-ion batteries in 2023. If approved, the ban would apply to all of New York State.

