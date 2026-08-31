Why The Great New York State Fair Is Breaking Records

The 2026 Great New York State Fair is having a monster run, but some attendees are dealing with issues.

The fair is smashing post-pandemic numbers and drawing its largest crowds since 2019.

New York State Fair Draws Biggest Crowd In Seven Years

Photo by Cindy Moran on Unsplash a ferris wheel is lit up against a cloudy sky

Through the first five days, the fair has been on a tear.

Opening day drew 66,898 visitors, more than double last year's rain-soaked debut. Day two brought 56,511 for Student Youth and SUNY Day.

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Friday pulled in 76,126, the highest Friday turnout since 2019.

Saturday exploded with 114,644 visitors, the biggest single-day crowd in seven years. Sunday kept the momentum going with 94,059.

Third Eye Blind Packed The Place

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

A massive driver of Saturday's record turnout was Third Eye Blind, who performed at Suburban Park in front of an estimated 49,000 fans, placing the show among the top three largest concerts in the history of the fair.

2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup

Here's the full concert lineup at the fair.

2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup The fair begins Wednesday, August 26 and continues through Monday, September 7. Every night there's a great musical act to see for free.

Issues Due To Large Crowd

Photo by Jackson Simmer on Unsplash red and white no smoking sign

The crowd came with consequences. On-site parking lots hit capacity by mid-afternoon, and shuttle buses from Destiny USA and Long Branch Park were overwhelmed. Fairgoers reported waiting up to two hours for a Centro bus home.

"It was just a madhouse," one attendee told Syracuse.com. Riders described chaotic scenes at bus stops with no defined lines and little staff managing the queues.

Fair officials are urging anyone still planning to attend to use Park-N-Ride options and arrive early, especially on weekend days with major concerts scheduled.

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