New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades.

On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.

State Police investigate school bus crash in Rockland County

An investigation determined that a box truck traveling southbound on the Palisades Interstate Parkway struck the Exit 16 overpass.

A bus, not the school bus involved in the accident, traveling behind the box truck, braked and rapidly slowed down to avoid a collision with the box truck.

The school bus was behind the other bus. The school bus swerved to the right and struck a guide rail, according to New York State Police.

Rockland County School Bus Crashes On Palisades

The Bnos Esther Popa school bus was transporting students from Yeshiva Tzoin Yosef school students back from a field trip, police say.

The school bus sustained minor damage.

No Students Injured

No students were hurt in the accident, police say. The students were placed on another bus that was also bringing back students from the same field trip.

As of this writing, no tickets have been issued.

