New York Governor Reacts To Horrific School Shooting Tragedy

New York Governor Kathy Hochul just reacted to a horrific school shooting that left young children dead.

Her heartbreaking words are below.

Children Killed In School Shooting

Authorities say two children, just eight and ten years old, were killed and 17 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

"Our hearts are with Minnesota as the community grieves this horrific tragedy," Hochul said in a statement.

Fourteen of the wounded are children, and the other three are adults. Officials say all should survive.

Suspect Takes Own Life, Leaves Manifesto

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman. Officials say the suspect shot through the church's stained-glass windows of the Annunciation Church before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

O'Hara confirmed Westman left behind a manifesto that is now being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "act of domestic terrorism" and a "hate crime targeting Catholics."

Hochul Is Devastated

Hochul has offered her heartbreak and solidarity to Minnesota, calling the school shooting in Minneapolis unimaginable.

She said the start of the school year should bring hope, not gun violence, and offered prayers to Minnesota.

"Devastated to hear of the shooting in Minneapolis this morning. The start of the school year should be filled with hope and excitement, not marred by gun violence," Hochul stated.

