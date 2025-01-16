New York Residents Warned “Do Not Travel” To These 20 Locations

New Yorkers have been warned "Do Not Travel" to these 20 locations.

Despite news of a potential cease-fire, New Yorkers are told to avoid traveling to Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

New Yorkers Told To Avoid Traveling To Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza

Israel Declares 'State Of War Alert' After Surprise Attacks By Hamas Getty Images loading...

It's probably no surprise why the US Government lists Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza on the United States "Travel Advisory" list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

US officials these areas are currently dangerous because of "terrorism," "armed conflict," as well as "military presence" and military "activity" in those areas.

It's even more dangerous if you travel to 20 other countries.

U.S. Government Says "Do No Travel" To These 20 Locations

Canva Canva loading...

Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza are on the U.S. State Department's "Travel Advisory" list.

But, despite the ongoing war, those areas don't currently have the highest level of alert.

The United States Department Of State- Bureau of Consular Affairs's highest warning is a "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

Updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" List

On Monday, U.S. officials added another country to the list. Below is the updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list.

U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza currently have a "other" travel advisory. Other means travelers should follow all of the following "recommended precautions."

Those current precautions include:

"Do Not Travel"

Palestinian Militants Launch Rocket And Ground Attack On Israel Getty Images loading...

Gaza

Northern Israel (within 8 kilometers/5 miles of Lebanese and Syrian borders)

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Reconsider Travel"

Israel

West Bank

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

Keep Reading: