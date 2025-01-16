New York Residents Warned “Do Not Travel” To These 20 Locations
New Yorkers have been warned "Do Not Travel" to these 20 locations.
Despite news of a potential cease-fire, New Yorkers are told to avoid traveling to Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.
New Yorkers Told To Avoid Traveling To Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza
It's probably no surprise why the US Government lists Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza on the United States "Travel Advisory" list.
US officials these areas are currently dangerous because of "terrorism," "armed conflict," as well as "military presence" and military "activity" in those areas.
It's even more dangerous if you travel to 20 other countries.
U.S. Government Says "Do No Travel" To These 20 Locations
Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza are on the U.S. State Department's "Travel Advisory" list.
But, despite the ongoing war, those areas don't currently have the highest level of alert.
The United States Department Of State- Bureau of Consular Affairs's highest warning is a "Level 4: Do Not Travel."
Updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" List
On Monday, U.S. officials added another country to the list. Below is the updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list.
U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List
Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza currently have a "other" travel advisory. Other means travelers should follow all of the following "recommended precautions."
Those current precautions include:
"Do Not Travel"
- Gaza
- Northern Israel (within 8 kilometers/5 miles of Lebanese and Syrian borders)
"Reconsider Travel"
- Israel
- West Bank
