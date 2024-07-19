New York Residents Warned By State Police Of ‘FRAUD ALERT’

Yes, New York State Police went with all caps while issuing its "FRAUD ALERT." Scams cost New Yorkers over $10 million last year, officials say.

On Thursday, New York State Police issued a press release to warn about the latest scam impacted New Yorkers.

WARNING: The New York State Police issue a FRAUD ALERT

New York State Police say it's received a number of complaints from residents in recent days.

It appears this scam is "targeting older people," according to New York State Police.

Scam Targeting "Older" New York State Residents

According to New York State Police, several "older" residents have complained about the scam, where scammers are convincing residents to "take out and withdraw money from their bank accounts," police warn.

"If you are contacted by someone who instructs you to withdraw money from your bank so they can come pick it up, this is a scam. Do NOT withdraw money or turn over any funds. If someone contacts you on the phone or your computer requesting you withdraw money to be turned over to them, immediately call 911," New York State Police stated.

Police didn't say how residents are being tricked into withdrawing money money.

Scams That Target Older New Yorkers

Some scams targeting seniors include romance and investment scams, along with what's called the "grandparents scam" where an older person is told a loved one is in trouble and needs money right away.

