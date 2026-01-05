New Yorkers Warned: U.S. Travel Ban Expands To 39 Nations

New York travelers just got a major travel warning.

Travel to the United States just became off-limits for citizens from 20 additional nations

New U.S. Travel Ban Expands To 39 Nations Under Trump Order

This comes after a new expansion of travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump officially took effect.

According to federal officials, the move brings the total number of countries and entities facing U.S. travel bans to 39.

Last month, President Trump issued an executive order, citing national security and public safety concerns tied to screening and vetting failures in certain countries.

U.S. Customs and Immigration Services reports the newly added nations were flagged because they are unable or unwilling to share reliable identity information, making it difficult for the U.S. government to properly vet travelers.

Countries Facing Full Travel Restrictions

A dozen countries are now subject to complete travel bans, meaning their citizens are barred from entering the United States:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Five additional nations, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, are also under full restrictions.

The ban also applies to anyone holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority.

More Nations Added To Full Ban List

Travelers from Laos and Sierra Leone, previously under partial restrictions, are now facing full bans as well.

Federal officials say the expansion was prompted by ongoing violence, fraud concerns, and security gaps discovered during recent reviews.

